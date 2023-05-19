Lego 2K Drive racing game launch trailer





The colorful Lego 2K Drive game racer is available today for PC and consoles from Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. Just in time for the launch, 2K and studio Visual Concepts Entertainment have reminded us of the fun of racing with the launch trailer

In Lego 2K Drive…

… players can …

… assemble their dream car

In Lego 2K Drive, Bricklandia becomes a playground for all racing game fans who can also get something from the Lego universe: in story mode, the focus is on the rookie working his way to the top of the leaderboard and finally the infamous Shadow Z challenges. Until then, it’s possible to explore Bricklandia freely, characters, quests, quests and crazy mini-games await gamers everywhere. If you want to challenge your friends, you can do so either online or in split screen in front of the screen.

The special thing about Lego 2K Drive: players don’t drive a traditional car, but sit in a so-called “cool transforming vehicle”, which always adapts to road conditions – meaning it can also race over water, for example. Unsurprisingly, vehicles assembled from Lego blocks can be rebuilt brick by brick. There are no limits to creativity.

Lego 2K Drive is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.