Leclerc hits the pole in Monaco – Hamilton is only seventh

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc surprisingly took center stage in his home game at the Monaco Grand Prix. The 23-year-old won in what was supposed to be the emirate’s most important Formula 1 year qualifier, ahead of Max Verstappen (Netherlands) in Red Bull and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (Finland).

World champion Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain) was disappointed in the other silver arrow as four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin reached eighth place and thus his best result of the year so far. Young Mick Schumacher starts the fifth race of the season from the back of the field in Haas (Sunday, 3pm live on Sky).





For Leclerc, it is the 1st place of the year and the eighth in his career. However, he might have to be shivering from this. Monegasse put his Ferrari into the bulkhead on the last quick lap, thus ensuring that the competition could no longer interact. However, the necessary reforms now may mean a return to the starting line-up.

