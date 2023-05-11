League grimace or ConfL laughter – what face does FC Bayern show in Florence? – Sports

FC Basel is playing one of the most important matches of the season in the first leg of the semi-finals in the Conference League against the Italian club Fiorentina.

Despite some poor performances in the Premier League, the euphoria for European parquet in Basel has not been interrupted. On Wednesday afternoon, FCB players and staff boarded a small plane at EuroAirport flight number 2L6332. Along with a handful of VIPs and media representatives, they set off on their next European adventure. The high-altitude flight should not only take place on the plane, but also continue on the football field.

After Trabzonspor, Slovan Bratislava and Nice, this time in the knockout round awaits Basler’s Fiorentina, who have always managed to get the best performances this season when SL clubs’ usual opening songs blared from their pre-match speakers. Rather, the anthem of the League Conference.

You can see a summary of the Fiorentina-Basel, West Ham Alkmaar and Thursday’s Europa League semi-finals in ‘Europa League – Highlights’ from 11:20pm.

Good memories of Fiorentina

For the second time since 2013, caretaker coach Heiko Vogel’s side will play the semi-finals of a European club tournament on Thursday and the following day. At that time, Chelsea finished Basel’s run in the Europa League. Well, one level down, the opponent’s reputation isn’t very high. However, Florence, who currently sits eighth in Serie A, is the favorite in this second meeting with FCB.

Basel’s memories of “La Viola” are good: in the fall of 2015, the two teams met in the group stage of the Europa League, and the then Swiss football Croesus remained undefeated. At the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, the “Red Blues” team won 2-1 under the leadership of coach Urs Fischer, and the home match ended with a score of 2-2.

Super League fie game, league conference wil

Of course, FC Basel today is different than it was 7.5 years ago, and The hot and flabby game against FC Zurich (0:2) last Sunday showed once again that the team is a fragile entity that can enjoy a (mostly European) evening, but can also disappoint in everyday life in the league.

The second place in the Premier League, which was announced by club owner David Degen as a goal for the season, is 6 points away from defeat against FCZ, the fourth place, which allows a return to the Conference League playoffs, with four championship rounds. 4 points left. Bayern is benefiting from the fact that YB and Lugano, both in the league’s European Cup, meet in the cup final. The fifth place in the Premier League – currently Basel – must compete internationally.

Full focus on Florence

Michael Lang sets a goal in coaching.





A few weeks ago, the idea was swirling around Basel that the path back to Europe could be easier for Bayern to achieve in the current league season. If FC Basel had won the Conference League, not only would it have made Swiss sporting history, but it would have qualified directly to next season’s Europa League group stage.

The main game is sold out soon

In any case, the euphoria among the fans to take their team to the final on June 7 in Prague is great. As early as Tuesday evening, a few visitors could be seen with discreet red and blue fan paraphernalia in the majestic cathedral. More than 2,500 people accompany FCB to the Tuscan capital, which is considered the cradle of the Renaissance.

Tickets sold out within a short time. The attack caused the server to become overloaded at times during ticket issuance. More than 30,000 entries are already sold out for next week’s home game. It looks like everything is ready for the next magical European Cup nights.