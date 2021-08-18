Leading US Mortgage Lender Wants to Offer Bitcoin Payments

Mortgage firm United States Mortgage (UWM) has announced that it will soon accept payments in Bitcoin (BTC). The company is proud to be the first mortgage provider in the United States to offer crypto options for mortgage payments.

last week I showed United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) has announced its plan to accept BTC for payments. CEO Matt Eshbea said those plans should be realized by the end of the year. If so, then UWM would be the first major mortgage lender nationwide to offer such a service.

According to CEO Matt Ishbea, crypto payments are expected to begin offering this quarter or in the fourth. Initially, UVM only plans to accept Bitcoin payments, but it plans to expand it to Ethereum and other Altcoins.

“We go before we run, but at the same time we are definitely leaders in technology and innovation and always try to be the best and pioneer in everything we do.” Matt Eshbea, CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage

Bitcoin payment options are increasing

There was a moment of uncertainty over Bitcoin payments earlier in the year. Shortly after Elon Musk announced that Tesla would accept BTC as a payment method, the company discontinued that option and justified the change with the environmental concerns that Bitcoin mining brings with it. While environmental concerns inside and outside the crypto space continue to rattle, Bitcoin’s potential appears to be having its own impact. Over the past year, a number of well-known companies have introduced cryptocurrency payment options.

This month alone, two major consumer companies announced that they would accept bitcoin. AMC Entertainment is planning an option to pay Bitcoin for movie tickets, while popular sandwich chain Quiznos will soon make it possible to buy Bitcoin in the Denver, Colorado area. As interest in cryptocurrencies continues to grow, the trend appears to be heading towards an inclusive future for cryptocurrencies.