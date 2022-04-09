Lavrov’s rich daughter on the British sanctions list

It seems that Lavrov’s daughter loves to party. This is an iconic image. King Lawrence/Getty Images

Polina Kovaleva, the daughter of the alleged partner of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, was placed on the sanctions list by the British Foreign Office on Wednesday evening. The 26-year-old, who studied at Imperial College London and loves to share her lifestyle on Instagram, is now facing a UK travel ban and asset freeze. First, the anti-corruption foundation of the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny referred to the alleged daughter of Lavrov’s wife and her apartment in London, which cost more than five million euros.

If you want to know what Polina Kowaleva likes, just follow her Instagram account. In it you can see the young woman either playing tennis in Hyde Park, kissing her mouth on a boat in the southern atmosphere or standing in front of the pool in a bikini. Parties and holidays seem to go hand in hand. One can think of the perfect Instagram wallpaper made by an influencer.

However, the 26-year-old, who lives in London, wasn’t really influential until the anti-corruption foundation of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny discovered and denounced her on social media. According to research conducted by the foundation, Koaleva is said to be the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and lives a luxurious life in London.

In several tweets, Maria Biochik, head of investigative research at the anti-corruption organization FBK, described what she found out about the daughter of Lavrov’s alleged partner. Her identity was confirmed on March 23 when Paulina Kouleva was contacted by the British Foreign Office on the sanctions list sit down. For the 26-year-old, the penalties may mean the end of her glamorous life in London.

As journalist Bevshikh stated in her tweets, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is by no means the only Russian politician who likes to demonize the Western way of life, while his family members enjoy this way of life in major European cities.

Polina’s case can have a positive effect, because the daughter of Lavrov’s partner is one of the first sons of people under sanctions for their association with important actors.

The British Foreign Office justified the punishment of Paulina Kovaleva by saying that there were “reasonable reasons” to believe that “Polina Kovaleva is linked to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov through her mother’s relationship with him.” Britain imposed sanctions on Lavrov as the main decision-maker on March 11. He is accused of trying to destabilize Ukraine and undermine and endanger the country’s territorial integrity.

With the sanctions, Britain imposes a ban on entry to Polina Kolyaeva, a Russian citizen. Their assets will also be frozen. Excerpts from the British Land Registry show that in 2016, Kwalewa bought a 999-year lease of an apartment in Kensington for £4.4 million (about €5.26 million today) with immediate payment. So the British authorities could freeze the property so that Paulina could not sell it despite the entry ban. In 2019, Kowalewa registered her company, PPK Investments Limited, at an apartment address in Kensington, where she also does business. Most recently, Kwalewa worked as a commercial assistant for the Saudi Aramco oil company in London. Previously, it was said that she worked at the London branch of the Russian VTB Bank, VTB Capital.

Maria Pevchikh of the FBK also called for the punishment of Kovaleva’s mother, who, according to press reports, has been Lavrov’s secret wife for more than two decades. Support got Pewchikh on Twitter Written by Labor Representative Chris Bryant. Reporters of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) mentioned In September 2021 about the mysterious woman who was introduced a few years ago as an employee of the Russian Foreign Ministry. At that time, the OCCRP found real estate that should belong to it in Russia and Great Britain with a total value of more than twelve million euros.