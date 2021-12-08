Lausanne pushes banned bully Mark Barberio to Russia

1/7 Lausanne captain Mark Barberio has to continue his KHL season at Ak Bars Kazan – because club president Petr Svoboda wants it that way.

2/7 On November 21, Mark Barberio (left) hit ZSC forward Garrett Roe with a poor cross search.







6/7 Lausanne president Peter Svoboda pushed Mark Barberio to the KHL team – based on the situation that resulted from the long suspension. But his captain could have played again before Christmas…

7/7 This is not the first time that Lausanne president Peter Svoboda has attracted attention with a dubious act.

It’s the next chapter that Chaos Club Lausanne writes: you can get rid of feisty player Mark Barberio by simply pushing him to Russia in the KHL! Until the end of the season, the currently suspended Canadian LHC will loan it to first team Ak Bars Kazan.

Lausanne President Peter Svoboda put forward the “situation resulting from his long suspension” as justification. Only: Barberio has already served five of his eight play bans! He could have intervened again before Christmas.

But Svoboda can be cited: “This solution enables Mark to play and find his calm again.” He then wishes his team captain, who is still under contract with Lausanne until 2023, a successful continuation of the season.

Should Barberio serve suspension in Russia?

As soon as all administrative procedures are completed, Barberio will fly to Russia. But what’s not mentioned: There is a very good chance that an international transfer will be denied – precisely because the defender is still currently banned. For Barberio, it can go from bad to worse: that he has to carry out his suspension until the end – but somewhere in Russia instead of Lausanne.

Barberio hit Zurich American striker Garrett Rowe with a bad cross search on November 21, breaking his jaw in the process. The repeat offender was punished with eight prohibited games for this attack.

Clay battle against Lausanne: ZSC publishes these barberio errors on YouTube( 00:47 )