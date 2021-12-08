sport

Lausanne pushes banned bully Mark Barberio to Russia

December 8, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/7

    Lausanne captain Mark Barberio has to continue his KHL season at Ak Bars Kazan – because club president Petr Svoboda wants it that way.

  • 2/7

    On November 21, Mark Barberio (left) hit ZSC forward Garrett Roe with a poor cross search.

  • 6/7

    Lausanne president Peter Svoboda pushed Mark Barberio to the KHL team – based on the situation that resulted from the long suspension. But his captain could have played again before Christmas…

  • 7/7

    This is not the first time that Lausanne president Peter Svoboda has attracted attention with a dubious act.

It’s the next chapter that Chaos Club Lausanne writes: you can get rid of feisty player Mark Barberio by simply pushing him to Russia in the KHL! Until the end of the season, the currently suspended Canadian LHC will loan it to first team Ak Bars Kazan.

Lausanne President Peter Svoboda put forward the “situation resulting from his long suspension” as justification. Only: Barberio has already served five of his eight play bans! He could have intervened again before Christmas.

See also  Billiards: Christoph Ringes of SG Johannesberg won the World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *