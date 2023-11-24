Late Night USA: ‘Trump will remain in court throughout entire campaign’

Donald Trump in court (in New York): You’ve got to get used to this view. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Donald Trump leads by 2% over Joe Biden in a poll for the first time. However, he will have to campaign for the White House primarily from the courtroom, according to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you In the NBC News poll, Donald Trump leads Joe Biden for the first time with a support rate of 46 percent, who received 44 percent.

Frustration within his ranks: Even within his own party, 21 percent give the current incumbent a poor rating.

Seth Meyers reminds us that in 2012, a year before the election, Mitt Romney had a narrow lead over Barack Obama.

He can actually say whatever he wants: Myers says Donald Trump has a tighter grip on his base than his rival.

Trump’s negotiations begin in March, April and early August: they continue for months.

Trump must be present and often sits in court during the campaign.

‘Totally baseless’: 77-year-old fails to plead bias against judge in New York fraud trial.

Political America remains contradictory. “On the one hand, Democrats are celebrating a winning streak when it comes to real elections from Kentucky to Ohio to Virginia,” Seth Meyers says on Late Night. “But on the other hand, polls seem to show that voters are not currently particularly enthusiastic about Joe Biden.”

There is only one year left until the elections – on November 5, 2024 – the 49-year-old points out. But what follows is a first-minute clip that might worry Democrats: It features MSNBC journalist Steve Kornacki, known for his election reporting. “We have Donald Trump at 46 percent [Zustimmung]. Biden explains: 44 percent.

This is notable because the New Yorker has never beaten Biden in an NBC News poll before. This also applies to the time Trump himself sat in the White House. “You know what? I don’t panic,” Myers comments. “In the past he would have been with you.” [dem Antidepressivum] Xanax helped and his nails were abused.

“Of course Joe Biden looks old facing Kid Boogie,” Myers complains. Kid Boogie is a well-known American dancer and choreographer. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

He is not concerned about the prospect of a second term for Donald Trump, a “would-be dictator who has been twice impeached, orchestrated a coup attempt, been impeached four times, and calls his political opponents “vermin” and “vermin.” He dances like a dad at a concert [US-Sängerin] SZA.”

Frustration in Biden’s own party

However, it is reassuring for everyone who supports Biden that such polls are not unusual a year before an election. “Prior to the 2012 election, Barack Obama was behind Mitt Romney in some polls,” Myers continues. But the “big problem” Biden faces is frustration within his party.

Steve Kornacki appears again at 3:23: In the NBC News Poll, 91 percent of Republicans say the US president is doing a bad job. This is not surprising. But among independents the percentage is also 63%, and even among Democrats it is 21%, and a good one in five are dissatisfied. According to Kornacki, this value has recently tripled.

Steve Kornacki has bad news for Democrats. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Myers knows Trump has no such problems with his base: He can tell you anything. Those who go to his campaign events don’t do so to hear politics. “They go to hear him talk about windmills and celebrities and tell bad jokes while sweating in his suit.”

“Trump will remain on court throughout the campaign.”

It’s normal for Democratic presidents for their primary voters to feel uncomfortable with the man in the White House at some point during their term — and Obama is the exception. Biden does not have that status. It’s a given that he will run against Trump: he left office in 2020 with an approval rating of 34%, a negative record. Republicans have not won an election since 2018.

‘Let’s call it MAGA-Ritaville, baby’: Even if Trump repositions himself as a woke communist, Republicans will be loyal to him, Myers believes. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

Things will still be tough for the challenger as he will likely be in court on various charges throughout the election campaign, explains the host. At the 6:14 clip we learn that negotiations on election fraud will take place in March or April at the latest, and that a request has been made to begin the trial in Georgia at the beginning of August.

“We will see operations that take months,” analyst Maggie Haberman believes. “I don’t think people realize what it’s going to be like when a potential Republican nominee sits on the court every day. You have to be involved in it. “This basically means Trump will be on the court for the entire campaign.”

“He sits there looking depressed all day.”

We’ve already seen what Trump will look like in front of a judge during his fraud trial in New York, Myers says. “He can’t handle it very well. He sits there looking morose all day — like a jungle cat at the zoo. And by that I don’t mean fancy nature reserves like in San Diego or elsewhere.” [New Yorker] Bronx. “I’m talking about a zoo in a backwater in New Jersey where kids bang on the glass during the school trip.”

In court, Trump looks like a ferocious caged tiger, or so Myers believes. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

The 8:03 minute clip shows that Trump wanted to cancel the trial in New York, but his request for bias against the court was denied: it was “completely baseless.” “Trump can’t get this simple truth into his head: Maybe you can condemn bias once or twice, but not literally every time you miss something somewhere,” the moderator comments.

And: “Trump complains every time he loses because everyone is biased against him. It’s like the kid you played on console with in school who insists that you’ll only beat him at FIFA because the console is broken. “He sticks to it even if you give him 20 different controllers.”