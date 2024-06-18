LATAM aircraft will feature Paramount+ Entertainment – ​​Aeroflap

Hey Paramount+Paramount, the global streaming service, today announced a partnership with LATAM Airlines Group to launch the Paramount+-branded channel on more than 300 aircraft in 148 destinations in 25 countries. The partnership will provide LATAM customers with personalized curation of Paramount+ content through a dedicated section within the in-flight entertainment system.

aura, a Paramount+ original series based on the popular Xbox franchise, will have a special place on LATAM flights. Not only will Paramount+ dominate the splash screens, but passengers will also be able to watch the entire first season of the series in preparation for the highly anticipated second season.

In addition to HALO, customers can enjoy a variety of Paramount+ content and select episodes from key franchises such as: Yellowstoneand Paramount+ originals such as, Tulsa King, 1923, Operation Lioness, In addition to children’s favorites such as, Camp Coral – SpongeBob’s Early Years! And little angels.

Following this achievement, LATAM becomes the only airline in South America to include Paramount+ content in its in-flight service. This allows passengers to choose from over 70 episodes of exclusive series from the streaming service.

Paramount+’s partnership with LATAM is the latest in a series of agreements with major international airlines, including Qantas in Australia, British Airways in the UK and Deutsche Bahn in Germany.

