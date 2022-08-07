Lapid calls for dissolution of anti-Israel UN commission of inquiry

In a letter, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called on the UN Secretary-General to follow up his condemnation of anti-Semitism with action.

(Mina Watch documents one below Message from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid To United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. The letter is prompted by the scandalous statements made by a member of the Permanent Commission of Inquiry of the United Nations Human Rights Council, apparently directed against Israel, about which we read a few days ago. mentioned to have. We have included some explanatory links for a better understanding.)

Your Highness,

I am writing to request the immediate deportation of all three members of the Israel Commission of Inquiry [Commission of Inquiry/COI] and demand the dissolution of the commission. The Commission of Inquiry has been damaged mainly by the stated biases of its leadership that do not meet the basic standards of impartiality, independence and impartiality required by the United Nations.

In a recent interview (25 July), one of the commissioners, Melun Kothari, made several outrageous remarks, some of them clearly anti-Semitic.

“We are very disappointed with social media, which is largely controlled by the Jewish lobby or some NGOs, and a lot of money is used to discredit us,” Kothari said in the interview. He also questioned Israel’s right to exist as an equal member of the international community, an unacceptable and cynical attempt to distort the legitimacy of the only Jewish state. “I will go so far as to ask why they are members of the United Nations at all,” he declared.

Such anti-Semitic statements are a disgrace to the entire United Nations and inappropriate for a person holding this position of responsibility. Therefore, they were promoted by representatives United StateFrance, CanadaAnd the GermanyFrom United kingdomand the Netherlands Czech RepublicAnd the AustriaThe European Union Others were strongly condemned.

Instead of taking a moral stand and rejecting these statements, in a public letter to the President of the Human Rights Council on July 28, Navi Pillay, chairperson of the commission of inquiry, decided to approve them Defense and apology. She reiterated the Committee’s support for Mr. Kothari’s comments. Pillay’s claim that the statements were taken out of context is false and has been rejected by the President of the UN Human Rights Council. I urge you to listen to Mr. Kothari’s interview and make a decision for yourself.

I remember you basic information At a conference in New York in 2017, “the modern form of anti-Semitism is the denial of the right of the State of Israel to exist.” You also pledged to be “on the front lines in the fight against anti-Semitism and to ensure that the United Nations is able to take all possible measures to condemn anti-Semitism and, if possible, eradicate it from the face of the earth”. . They stressed that “Israel should be treated like any other country with exactly the same rules.”

Honorable Minister, I challenge you today to keep your word in this disgraceful situation and to set the record straight. this is unacceptable. The slander about a “Jewish lobby” that “controls” the media reminds us of the darkest days of modern history.

Fundamental flaws in the inquiry were widely discussed, and a group of 22 countries, led by the United States, issued a joint statement during the Human Rights Council session in June, expressing their deepest concerns. This latest shameful incident is another example of the commission’s flaws and bias.

Anti-Semitism cannot be fought with words alone, it takes action. It’s time to work. It is time to dissolve the committee. From Mr. Kothari’s outrageous slanders to Pillay’s defense of the indefensible, this commission not only supports, but fuels, anti-Semitism.

I therefore ask you to take all necessary measures to ensure the immediate resignation of Mrs. Pillay and the other Commissioners and the dissolution of the Commission.

welcome,

Yair Lapid