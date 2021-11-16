multilingual It is one of the fundamental principles of the European Union.

The objectives of this policy are:

Communicating with citizens in their mother tongue

Preserving the rich linguistic diversity of Europe

Promote language learning in Europe

There has never been such an approach before – neither in multilingual countries nor in international organizations.

The principle of multilingualism is found in Charter of Fundamental Rights anchored in the European Union : As a citizen of the European Union, you are entitled to use one of 24 official languages ​​in correspondence with EU institutions and to receive an answer in the same language.

Legal actions and yours Abstracts Published in all official languages. The Irish have an exception for resource reasons. Only regulations approved jointly by the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament are translated into Irish.

The meetings of the European Council and the Council of the European Union are translated into all official languages ​​of the European Union. Members of the European Parliament may Speaking any official language of the European Union in Parliament.

EU language system

Legislation on the use of language in EU institutions was set unanimously by the Council through Regulations and adopted under Article 342 of the Treaty on the European Union. These regulations in Regulation No. 1 It states that all 24 official EU languages ​​are the same as the working languages ​​of the organizations.

English will remain an official language after the UK leaves the European Union. As long as the English language is included in Regulation No. 1, it remains an official and a working language. After all, English is the official language of Ireland and Malta.

Regulation No. 1 also defines the languages ​​in which EU laws and documents are drawn up and published between EU institutions and the public or EU countries. EU institutions can also specify how this language rule is to be applied internally.