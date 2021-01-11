Lana Del Rey reveals Chemtrails on Country Club Art Album and Playlist

King’s woolThe new album Chemtrails above the Country Club She’s had a promise since 2019, and today she shares the album’s song list and artwork. Chemtrail Includes “Let me love you like a womanSong Released Previously,Tulsa Jesus is strangeAnd the Title path He is due to arrive tomorrow. The album ends with For Free, which might be a Johnny Mitchell song Already covered. Check out our song list and album art below.
Lana wrote about the album artwork in an Instagram caption (seen by Pitchfork).
Chemtrails above the Country Club It follows the album Del Rey 2019 Norman fucking Rockwell! And her 2020 book (and audiobook) Violets bent back over the grass.
Chemtrails above the Country Club:
01 white dress
02 Chemtrails above the Country Club
03 Tulsa Jesus is strange
04 Let me love you like a woman
05 wild at heart
06 is dark but just a game
07 Not everyone who wanders is lost
Yosemite
09 slowly disintegrate
10 dance till we die
11 for free
This article was originally published on January 10 at 4:45 PM CST. It was last updated on Jan 10 at 8:25 PM Central Time.