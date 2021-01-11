entertainment

Lana Del Rey reveals Chemtrails on Country Club Art Album and Playlist

by
King’s woolThe new album Chemtrails above the Country Club She’s had a promise since 2019, and today she shares the album’s song list and artwork. Chemtrail Includes “Let me love you like a womanSong Released Previously,Tulsa Jesus is strangeAnd the Title path He is due to arrive tomorrow. The album ends with For Free, which might be a Johnny Mitchell song Already covered. Check out our song list and album art below.

Lana wrote about the album artwork in an Instagram caption (seen by Pitchfork).

I also want to say that with everything that happens this year! And that wasn’t intended – these are my best friends, because you ask today. And damn it! It also happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover, yeah, there are people of color in this taped photo and that’s all I will say about it but thank you.

My lovely friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dear friend Alex and my wonderful friend Dakota Rayne as well as my sweetheart Tatiana. These are my friends, this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything – some more than others that show and celebrate in everything I do. In 11 years in the business, I’ve always been so thorough without even trying. My best rapper friend my friends were a rapper. He was my best friend from all over the place so before making comments again on the WOC / POC issue, I am not the one who broke into DC, I am literally changing the world by putting my life, my thoughts and love there on the table 24 seven. Respect him.

Chemtrails above the Country Club It follows the album Del Rey 2019 Norman fucking Rockwell! And her 2020 book (and audiobook) Violets bent back over the grass.

Chemtrails above the Country Club:

01 white dress
02 Chemtrails above the Country Club
03 Tulsa Jesus is strange
04 Let me love you like a woman
05 wild at heart
06 is dark but just a game
07 Not everyone who wanders is lost
Yosemite
09 slowly disintegrate
10 dance till we die
11 for free

This article was originally published on January 10 at 4:45 PM CST. It was last updated on Jan 10 at 8:25 PM Central Time.

0
