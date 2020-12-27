La Scala restaurant in Beverly Hills secretly invites people to a NYE party

One of the coolest and exclusive celebrity joints in Los Angeles is to secretly invite people to a New Years Eve party in person, asking them to keep it low … but also to spread the word.

The restaurant in question is La Scala, and their location in Beef Hills is what does this “easily modern” thing. They’ve clearly been slipping off invitations in requests to go to a dinner event in New York City … and they’re quietly handling it by making it an explosion of prohibition in the 1920s era.

Merry Christmas, everyone! La Scala in Beverly Hills places these invitations to indoor New Year’s Eve dinner in fast food bags: “Please keep this secret, but tell all your friends.” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hu4cJGYxce – Elissa Walker (@awalkerinLA) December 25, 2020

An invitation of theirs was recently posted online, and it reads … “We are considering making reservations for a New Year’s Eve dinner. Inside. If this is something that interests you, please let us know as soon as possible.”

The message continues … “If there is enough interest, we will contact you again to secure your reservation. Please keep this confidential, but tell all your friends.” So … it’s not a secret at all.

La Scala plans on the radar of Beverly Hills city officials – who issue a harsh, but not so much rebuke at this point, in the way of threats to shut this thing down.

"We understand that this is a very difficult time for all of our business," says the official Beverly Hills Representative, "however the boycott order currently prohibits indoor and outdoor dining, including in Beverly Hills." Awesome … but is that it ???

Time will tell if La Scala is able to proceed with the shindig – you’d imagine the cops would step in and try to stop it – but at this point … it could fall into a gray area, like a lot of these lockdown measures we’ve seen have been challenged this year, Including around Los Angeles

Btw, La Scala is one of these old Hollywood restaurants … it has been around forever since then, and some of the most famous faces in history have stopped by for a meal or two. People like Frank Sinatra, Cher, David Geffen, Chloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Barbara Walters and many more … until recently, that is.