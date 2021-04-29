Kremlin opponents in court – photos show Navalny shaven and emaciated

Alexei Navalny has appeared in public for the first time since his imprisonment 100 days ago. Kremlin critic used the appearance to attack Putin.

Alexei Navalny was linked to the courtroom via video, where he is challenging his conviction and fine for defamation. Photo: Keystone

Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, imprisoned in the criminal camp, attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin again. “The naked emperor wants to rule to the end, he clung to power,” the opposition said on Thursday after a report by independent internet station Dosh in an appeal to the court. If Putin continues to rule, a stolen contract will be added to a “lost contract.”

As expected, the court upheld a decision against Navalny as of mid-February for insulting a WWII veteran. Accordingly, the 44-year-old has to pay a fine of 850 thousand rubles (about 10404 francs) – about twice the average annual salary in Russia. His lawyers announced that they will go to the European Court of Human Rights.

Navalny was linked to the trial by video link from the prison camp – a few days After he ended his hunger strike on the advice of doctors. These were the first photos since he was imprisoned 100 days ago. Live images broadcast on television showed emaciated and shaved his head. His wife Julia was sitting in the courtroom.

Julia Navalnaya leaves the Moscow court after the trial. (April 29, 2021) Photo: Kirill Kudriafts (AFP)

In his closing remarks, Navalny was sarcastic as usual and told Putin: “I would say, my dear dish, your emperor is naked. And it’s not just a little kid screaming that the emperor is naked. ”20 years of completely inept leadership would have led to this conclusion:“ There is a crown sliding above your ears. There are a lot of lies on TV. Of course, there is enormous personal wealth. “

The background to the conviction was Nawalni’s criticism of a video broadcast on state television last summer. In it, many citizens – including a 94-year-old veteran – campaigned for a constitutional amendment to secure Putin’s power. Navalny insulted the heroes on Twitter, calling them “traitors”. This was interpreted as an insult to veterans.

SDA

