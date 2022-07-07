Klarify: a new platform for allergy sufferers

Despite the burden of allergies, many allergies, such as allergic hay fever, go untreated. This is due, among other things, to the ignorance and neglect of the affected people themselves, who can now obtain comprehensive information about symptoms, treatment and company via a new platform from ALK-Abelló.

With the help of klarify, people with allergy symptoms should be able to quickly and easily access information about various allergies and their associated symptoms. ALK-Abelló, which specializes in the treatment and treatment of allergies, has created a platform to provide more people with extensive knowledge on this topic and to offer untreated patients the opportunity for guidance. If you’re not yet sure if an allergy is the cause of your symptoms, the symptom checker on the website can be helpful. It is recommended to visit a doctor in any case if an allergy is suspected – the specialized search function on the platform shows experts nearby in just a few clicks.

“I consider the new patient platform klarify to be a very successful presentation, giving patients an easier overview of their disease and different treatment options, and ultimately also enabling them to find a specialist,” Brim says. Peter Ostertag, Head of the Department of Ear, Nose and Throat at the Kufstein District Hospital in Tirol. “This is important in order to educate the general public about allergic diseases, educate them and give our patients more information and communication for scientifically correct treatment.”

More information: https://at.klarify.me