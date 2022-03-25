Kirby and the Forgotten Land: All Gift Codes

Gift codes can give you some free goodies in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
you have in Kirby and the Forgotten Land the opportunity gifts to reach and so free items to get rid of dust
necessary Gift Codes It can be found in the game itself. But of course there is also a chance that Nintendo will distribute some online!
All about Kirby’s Gift Codes and the Forgotten Land:
What are the gift codes for Kirby and the Forgotten Land?
The Waddle Dee توصيل Delivery Servicewhich allows you to redeem gift codes, unlocks after you have saved a total of 50 Waddle Dees.
The following gift codes are known to us so far:
- Code: first password
- Reward: 100 Star Coins
- Location: Waddell City, across the wall from the delivery service
