King Charles: This is the last detail of the coronation

King Charles will be crowned on May 6, 2023 and final preparations are currently taking place. Among other things, the latest details reveal the route the King will have to travel on the special day, and this has left many unhappy.

Just a few weeks before the coronation of King Charles, 74. The carriage that the king and his wife, Queen Camilla, 75, will take, has been decided, and the route has already been set. But that could be the problem now.

King Charles + Queen Camilla: They drive this carriage

The royal couple will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee Coach. This was built in 2012 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth, 96. They will be escorted along the way by troops from across the Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories, as well as all British forces. On the way back, King Charles and Queen Camilla board the Gold State coach. This was last used for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. The privateer was commissioned in 1760 and first used by King George III in 1762. Used. Since the coronation of Wilhelm IV in 1831, it has been used at every subsequent coronation.

State Coach “Golden State Coach” © Dana Press

Coronation Procession: Charles’s path is only a fraction of Queen Elizabeth’s

On the nearly two-kilometre route to Westminster Abbey and back, the royal couple avoid large parts of London, according to The Telegraph. By comparison, the route to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 was about five miles long and passed several major squares. However, this shorter route also offers a special advantage: thanks to the chosen route, those lucky enough to secure a place have the opportunity to see the royal couple twice. Because after coronation, they return the same way.

Many can miss the special moment

Big problem with the short cut: There are fewer places to catch a glimpse of the new king, which is causing some anxiety among fans. Thus, a possible outcome could be that people congregate in very large numbers on a shorter procession route, the Telegraph reports, and that could quickly negate a point. In order to get closer to the event, fans are expected to pitch their tents there a few days in advance. However, those who did not get a front row seat have the opportunity to follow the procession on screens in public spaces. Among others are Bristol Cathedral, Belfast City Hall and Cardiff Castle.

These important effects were used

According to The Telegraph, individual badges are also known to be used at the coronation ceremony. Among them are the king’s scepter bearing a cross, which symbolizes secular authority and good governance, and the gilded silver coronation spoon, which is one of the oldest objects used in coronations. This was first mentioned in 1349 in the Regalia of St.

Source used: telegraph.co.uk

amazing Expensive