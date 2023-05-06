There is also a lot of interest in the media event in Switzerland. The ceremony can be followed live in a public performance in Zurich, for example.

Berset was welcomed by the royal family at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday. On Saturday, he will take part in the coronation of British King Charles III. It was attended by Queen Camilla.

The Federal President wanted King Charles III. And Queen Camilla, on behalf of the Federal Council and the Swiss people, best wishes for a long and happy reign.

Bercy will be among the nearly 2,000 guests with his wife. Dozens of heads of state from around the world are expected to attend the coronation ceremonies.

Charles loves Switzerland

The last official visit of a representative of the British monarchy to Switzerland dates back to November 2000, when Charles – then still a prince – accepted an invitation from the then federal president Adolf Oge. During his four-day trip to Switzerland, Augie took him to Kandersteg in the Bernese Oberland.

So far, private trips and holidays in Switzerland have been far more numerous than official visits of the British royal family. Charles, his ex-wife Diana, and their two sons, William and Harry, stayed regularly at Klosters JR for extended periods of winter holidays.

Camilla, the king’s wife, also knows Switzerland well. Born Camilla Rosemary Shand in London in 1947, the daughter of an officer and a wealthy ex-businessman, she attended Mon Fertile’s girls’ boarding school in Tolochenaz VD for a time.

King of Great Britain Charles III. He has a lot of sympathy for the union, according to the Swiss ambassador in London. “This is a capital that will exclusively benefit our bilateral relations,” Marcus Leitner said recently in Blake.

70 years ago, Elizabeth II was crowned

The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey is scheduled to begin at 11am local time (1pm Swiss time). It is chaired by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. He is the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church. The celebration should last about an hour.

Coronation of King Charles III. Saturday is the first in Britain in 70 years. Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also crowned in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, where Charles’ coronation is now taking place. She passed away on September 8, 2022. Since then, her eldest son has been king.