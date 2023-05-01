King Charles III: a secret moment at the coronation! You don’t see that on TV

After the loss of their longtime monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, Britons now have another reason to celebrate in the UK on Saturday (May 6) – King Charles III. He celebrates his coronation.

The heir to the throne, who had spent his life preparing for the role, was finally officially proclaimed King of England at the age of 74. The mega event isn’t just about big efforts in London. Special screenings of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III are broadcast around the world, capturing the action from the best angle. But a moment must be withheld from the television cameras.

King Charles III accompanied by cameras at the coronation

Preparations for the coronation of King Charles III. It has been running at full speed for months. In the meantime, the most pressing question for many has been answered: What happens to Prince Harry? After Charles’s second son fled to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet, each visit to the home is a real nail-biter.

Although not accompanied by his family, Prince Harry is said to have traveled to Britain as one of the guests for his father’s coronation and honors. But even he wouldn’t see a spectacle, though he should have a prominent seat. It is the fat.

The anointing is not shown at the crowning

It is a sacred moment in which King Charles is anointed by the Archbishop, and one that is kept from the public despite much media coverage. Even at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, which was broadcast live on television in 1953, it was decided to hide this private moment from the privacy screen television cameras.

More news:

Also King Charles III. It will be covered by a screen on three sides on May 6th. However, different rules apply to his wife, Camila. Contrary to what has been practiced in the past, she will not be behind an umbrella as a king’s consort.