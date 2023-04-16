King Charles gets a watch from the Swabian Jura

There is something incredibly reassuring about a mechanical watch: a table clock from Hermel, says King Charles as he looks at the state gift just presented by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace.

The Foreign Office contacted the Heuberger watch specialists and learned exactly which of the beautiful pieces the Heubergers had been producing for generations they wanted to present to the royal guest and Queen Camilla. “Without a doubt, this was not an everyday request,” says the happy commissioned officer and future chief, Dominique Hermel.

King loves classic watches

The State Department continues to return to the Swabian family business and request watches as gifts from the state. And for Britain’s new King Charles III, a mechanical watch steeped in tradition and handcrafted with artistry works particularly well, because King Charles is said to favor large mechanical watches.

This watch is now in Buckingham Palace. (picture: Hermel)

It should be a classic English style watch, which has many Hermle models. Then the table clock is in a high quality walnut finish wood case and 8 day 4/4 westminster chime with automatic night shut off.

Plus, the State Department wanted an inscription—and all in one week. Text: His Majesty King Charles III. In the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – first state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany from 29 to 31 March 2023.”

Just don’t break it during transportation

The beautiful piece set out on its journey on a Euro pallet and packed over cotton wool – so that nothing gets messed up or damaged. Everything worked fine.

This is the inscription requested by the State Department. (picture: Hermel)

The King said that the simple classic watch would be in Buckingham Palace, and that was what Hermel had told him. also that the royal couple were happy and the king appreciated the calming effect of Heuberg’s craftsmanship.

Plus, sustainability, and this watch lasts for decades, and sometimes centuries. Recently, a man from France, whose great-grandfather had inherited his grandfather’s watch from Hermel, brought it for repair. She was 85 years old and kept walking and walking.

Inquiries over and over again from the royal houses

Dominique Hermel says inquiries from royal families, especially from Arab countries, are still coming in. Or requests for embassies to give gifts to other countries. Above all, clocks, which allow the Earth, Sun, and Moon to revolve as precisely around one another as in a mini planetarium — as I said, everything is mechanical — are very popular as high-quality gifts.

Hermle explains that Hermle is one of the oldest watch manufacturers in Germany and the only one that makes all parts in-house. For a grandfather clock, that means: 853 individual parts.

The second important mainstay is the precision turned parts made by Hermle.

New showroom

But for timeless and sought-after timepieces, there is now also an on-site showroom in Reichenbach. The new showroom is open Monday-Thursday from 2pm-5:30pm and Friday by appointment.