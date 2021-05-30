Kim Kardashian being sued by her home servants

No breaks and very little wages. Seven employees have filed civil lawsuits against celebrities in the Los Angeles Supreme Court – not their only setback.

The allegations made by Kim Kardashian’s housekeeper are serious. “The plaintiffs never received payroll, did not receive their salaries on a regular basis, did not receive the necessary meals and rest, were not given a way to record all their working hours, and were not compensated for labor costs. They did not receive all overtime wages and were not paid upon termination of work , According to NBC News, in the lawsuit filed by seven people who worked for the Kardashian home in California. The lawsuit also alleges that Kardashian withheld 10 percent of his wages but failed to report the employees to tax authorities.

A celebrity representative responded in a statement saying that the Kardashian could not be held accountable because the employees were hired by an undisclosed third party. “Kim is not a party to the contract, so she is not responsible for how the employer manages the business and the agreements entered into directly with her employees. Kim has never paid any employee for his services and he hopes the problem between the workers and the employer will be resolved amicably soon.”

Failed attorney exam

There is another type of legal problem that the Kardashians currently have. The reality star had a setback in her attorney training: she did not pass her first exam, the 40-year-old said in a preview of the current episode of her show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that was aired on Wednesday (local time). Known as the “Baby Bar,” the California Exam is held at the end of your first year of college. Kardashian scored 474 points, it was necessary to pass 560 points.

“I’ve been very close – in a test that not many people will undergo in the midst of a pandemic,” human rights attorney Jessica Jackson, who trained with Kardashian, said on the show. Kardashian said she was still feeling a failure. I studied ten to twelve hours a day for six weeks.

Meanwhile, she said in a conversation with her sister Courtney (42) and Chloe (36) that she spent very little time with her kids. “I don’t even know if I can do it again. I don’t have time.” Now you have to decide whether you want to take your next test date in a few weeks or wait a year. In recent years, the businessman has repeatedly called for amnesty for prisoners in the United States. She trained to become a lawyer since 2018. Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a famous attorney who was on the defense team of OJ Simpson.

