Kim Jong-un calls for restoring hotlines across the border between North and South Korea

North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un wants to restore hotlines of communication with Seoul to promote peace.

However, he has denounced offers of talks from the United States as “smart ways” to disguise his hostility to Pyongyang.

His statement is a clear attempt to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington as he wants South Korea To help him get rid of crippling US economic sanctions and other concessions.

Speaking to his country’s parliament on Wednesday, Kim said restoring cross-border hotlines – which have been largely inactive for more than a year – would be in line with the Korean people’s desire for peace within Korea, the official said. Korean Central News Agency.

Mr. Kim continues to accuse South Korea of ​​being “determined to seek external assistance and cooperation while demanding international cooperation in the service of the United States” rather than committing to an independent settlement of inter-Korean affairs.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry responded that it was preparing to restore hotlines it believed were necessary to discuss and resolve many open issues.

She said the “stable operation” of the canals was expected as they were restored with direct instructions from Kim Jong Un.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang offered to hold conditional talks with Seoul First missile launch in six months His criticism of the United States escalated.

Regarding the United States, Kim Jong Un has rejected Washington’s repeated offers to resume talks unconditionally, describing them as an attempt to hide America’s “hostile policies” and “military threats” that he believes have not changed.

He said the Biden administration “encourages ‘diplomatic engagement’ and ‘unconditional dialogue,’ but it is nothing more than a small ploy to deceive the international community, cover up their hostilities, and expand the hostile policies of successive US governments.” .

He added, “The United States is committed to creating military threats and pursuing hostile policies toward (North Korea), but they use more precise methods and methods.”

The United Nations Security Council, at the request of the United States, the United Kingdom and France, scheduled an emergency closed-door meeting on Thursday over North Korea’s recent tests.