Kidnapping of the “Party” to the UK // Osthessen | News

"Kulisse" celebrates its premiere at the Bürgersaal











Game scene from Sally Potter’s play “The Party”.

Photographs: Jasmine Seibel











05/07/2023 / Rotenberg/F. –

After many were able to follow the coronation ceremony of King Charles and Camilla on television yesterday, the performing arts association “Kollis” made it possible for about 180 spectators in the Citizens’ Hall in Rothenburg to continue celebrating the banner. UK on Saturday.

With Sally Potter’s play “The Party”, the actors invited the audience to a real English party to celebrate the nomination of Janet to the Minister of Health, played by Dr. Heike Ronsdorf-Holstein to participate. But as is often the case, such a celebration does not go as planned; Otherwise, she wouldn’t be the stuff for the stage. Relationships, love, and political views are called into question, and somehow a meticulously planned celebration for the newly elected minister turns into a disaster. The seven actors on stage manage to bring many personalities to the stage.

Janet’s cynical friend April (played by Heidi Valenta) arrives with her introverted husband Gottfried (Jürgen Volkopf). Banker Tom (Dietrich Bothh) is invited with his wife, who only wants to come over later. It’s coke and very thirsty. Martha (Pamela Maywald-Jacob) and Jenny (Louisa Clubville), an unequal gay couple, are gleefully waiting. Husband Bill (Jürgen Volkopf) is a scientist but has put his career on hold to support his wife in her political career.









After nearly a half hour, viewers can ask themselves on a short drink break how things will go on. “It is not yet clear to us exactly where the play will go,” said a group from Rothenburg. East Hesse | News. “We’re loyal back club fans and think it’s great that the group was able to get back on stage again this year.”

After all, a lot of effort is associated with such staging. “In the past few months, we’ve often rehearsed on Saturdays and Sundays, sometimes for four to five hours,” says Connie Haag-Lorenz, who is in charge of directing alongside Niels Kastenhuber and Jutta Klopfel. Dominik and Torsten Mill, who are in charge of technology, used skillful lighting technology and special effects to direct the viewer to the right scene at the right time.

Two more shows (May 12 and June 13) are planned for Bürgersaal and according to the organizer, there are still tickets left for both events. (Yasmin Seibel) +++
































