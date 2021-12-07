Kevin Klein, master maker of ZSC – now lives secluded in the woods of Canada

– He now lives in seclusion in the woods of Canada Kevin Klein was the big personality in the last ZSC Lions title in 2018. Today he doesn’t want to know anything about his passion for ice hockey.

In Nature Element: Kevin Klein shows off the amazing salmon he caught. Photo: Privatarchiv Kevin Klein

Kevin Klein actually started hiking in the snowy winter landscape of Canada this morning. “We already have a meter of snow,” he says with a bright smile. “Wonderful! Next week it will be a little warmer again. But I think the snow will stay. I love snowshoeing. And it’s great fun for the kids: they do snowball fights, build castles and skate down the mountain.”

down the mountain? “Yes,” Klein saysAnd «uYour house is on top of a mountain.” He paused for a moment and then added with a smile: “By Swiss standards, of course, it’s not a mountain. Its height is 300,400 meters. You will be called hill. Because we’re a little higher, winter always comes here early.”