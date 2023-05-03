Keen Games announces a co-op survival RPG

German developer studio Keen Games today announced Enshrouded, a new survival RPG set in a vast, desolate world overshadowed by a mysterious fog. The game will be available on Steam Early Access for PC and can be played alone or with up to 16 players. Enshrouded requires defeating raging bosses, building great halls, and leveling up heroes to endure the fog and uncover the secrets of the kingdom’s fall. Enshrouded is the next title from the award winning studio Keen Games and is expected to be released in 2023.

Enshrouded is set in a magical world plagued by a plague from beneath the earth. Overwhelmed by the fog, the remnants of the mutated population roam the land to wreak havoc. However, high in the mist and deep in ancient temples lie the sleeping warriors of a forgotten age.

Enshrouded Creative Director Anthony Christoulakis said: “Enshrouded is the culmination of what Keen Games dreamed of for years. We can’t wait to introduce him to our players and shape Enshrouded’s future with our community.”

In Enshrouded, the player awakens as a “Flameborn”, the last hope of an ancient civilization, guided by a mysterious force. To unravel the mysteries of the shattered world, one must hunt, collect, build, and explore the land’s forests, deserts, and lost dungeons.

The Mist is a creeping plague that absorbs and transforms all life. Flameborn have an extensive skill tree at their disposal to master powerful weapons, spells, shields, and push back the fog. Players can develop their play style, face warlike factions of fallen creatures, and defeat ruthless bosses.

The “Flameborn” can build their base down to the last detail and outfit it with a wide range of materials and furniture to protect themselves from the fog and bring life back to the kingdom. In addition, powerful NPCs can be found that unlock advanced workshops and provide the ability to craft unique items and legendary weapons.

Enshrouded will be available on Steam Early Access for PC in 2023. For more information, visit the official website and social media channels Discord, Facebook, and Twitter.