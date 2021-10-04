Kate Middleton: The Queen as a role model! The Duchess must master these two tasks

Kate Middleton’s preparations for her future role as Queen are in full swing. But there are some things to consider. According to Royal News, Queen Duchess Kate is training not just for one, but two.

Royal fans love her and she has long had a stoner in the royal family: Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton. no wonder that Queen Elizabeth II. He gave her blessing to the young woman as the future Queen of the United Kingdom. According to palace insiders, the Queen has long been preparing the Duchess for her future role. As aristocratic expert Katie Nicholl reveals, there are two tasks ahead.

Kate Middleton as Queen: These two spins matter

In the ITV documentary “Kate: The Making of Modern Queen,” Katie Nicholl describes that Duchess Kate’s place in the royal family will only grow in importance over time. The British newspaper “Express” reported on Sunday. Kate Middleton will be a staple in the future of the British monarchy, according to Nicole. Prince Williams’ wife has already shown in the past that she can handle the public like a professional.

But in her future position in the royal family, Kate Middleton will have to play two different roles, according to Katie Nicholl. “The future queen has two roles,” Nicole said in the royal documentary. “The first is to give birth to the heirs of what you have done, and the other is to learn one day to become a queen,” says the nobility expert.

Duchess Kate is taking on more and more royal duties

Katie Nicole explains that Kate actually does both. The royal expert said: “That’s exactly what we see, we see a Queen watching. We see how the Duchess takes on more duties, has more royal obligations and has more public image than ever before.” She is the patroness of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Kate Middleton, 39, already has three children with Prince William, 39, who is second in line to the throne after Prince Charles, 72. Prince George’s firstborn was born in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

Royal news: Kate Middleton is already acting like a queen

Duchess Kate and Prince William were spotted at the premiere of the new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” earlier this week. In the past few weeks, the Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a number of high-profile royal engagements across the country. The Duchess has traveled to Lake Windermere to speak to young aviation students and visited the Royal Air Force at Brize Norton to speak to military personnel involved in evacuating civilians from Afghanistan. The Duchess also attended an event at the National Portrait Gallery for Hold Still, a project that includes pandemic photography. Kate is also the patroness of the National Portrait Gallery, in which she was heavily involved.

The Queen’s plan for Duchess Kate is already underway, according to a nobles expert

For Katie Nicholl, these royal duties and appearances suggest that there must be a comprehensive plan for the future Queen. “This is all very conscious and part of the understating machine that takes you out of the shadows of comments into the spotlight,” she says. Commentary Hall is the country residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate.

