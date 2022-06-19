Kate Bush tops the UK charts

United Kingdom – British singer Kate Bush topped the UK singles chart with her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill”. The background to the late fame is that the song appears in new episodes of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”. The song is currently at number four in Germany and the United States. The official UK (UK) charts company announced Friday night that Bosch has set a record for the time it took a song to reach the top of the UK charts since its release – 37 years.

The previous record was held by the pop duo Wham! (consisting of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley) with his classic film Last Christmas. When it was released in 1984, it wasn’t based on the Supergroup song “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” By Bob Geldof and Midge Ure – At the end of 2020, he saw a particularly successful recovery and made it number one after 36 years.

Very reclusive Kate Bush has now set two more UK chart records. On the one hand, for the longest gap between two hit songs in 44 years – in 1978 her song “Wuthering Heights” took first place in the British singles charts. On the other hand, the 63-year-old Bush replaced Cher as the oldest female artist to achieve number one hits in Great Britain. Cher was 52 years old when she hit #1 with the song “Believe” in 1998.