Karl Lauterbach alludes to a modified Omicron vaccine

1/5 German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced a reinforcement attack.

2/5 When doing this, an active ingredient adapted to Omikron should also be used.



4/5 The reinforcement aims to prevent a large wave from being hit by the aura variant.

5/5 Germany has requested about 80 million additional doses of the vaccine.

For a few days now, the number of first vaccinations has increased significantly in Switzerland. especially the possibility The expanded 2G base should now spur many to get in spades after all.

In Switzerland, the traditional active ingredient from the manufacturers Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna is currently being pollinated. But a vaccination adapted to the Omikron variant could already be in the pipeline. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (58) allowed passage.

“A purchase of great importance”

Lauterbach announced at a press conference on Thursday that the German government will order another 80 million doses of vaccine for the coming months. The newly elected SPD minister spoke of an “offensive reinforcement strategy” in the fight against the coronavirus.

Before contacting Omicron: “The booster must be distributed quickly.”( 01:39 )

A good vaccination rate is key, especially to contain Omikron. Lauterbach announced that some of the required vaccines have already been matched with the alternative and should be delivered in the first quarter of 2022. This is also why it is a “significant purchase” for Germany.