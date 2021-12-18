World

Karl Lauterbach alludes to a modified Omicron vaccine

December 18, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced a reinforcement attack.

  • 2/5

    When doing this, an active ingredient adapted to Omikron should also be used.

  • 4/5

    The reinforcement aims to prevent a large wave from being hit by the aura variant.

  • 5/5

    Germany has requested about 80 million additional doses of the vaccine.

For a few days now, the number of first vaccinations has increased significantly in Switzerland. especially the possibility The expanded 2G base should now spur many to get in spades after all.

In Switzerland, the traditional active ingredient from the manufacturers Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna is currently being pollinated. But a vaccination adapted to the Omikron variant could already be in the pipeline. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (58) allowed passage.

