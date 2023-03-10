Karen Radstrom has big plans for Mercedes-Benz Trucks

A director at Daimler Trucks is considered a promising candidate for the top of the company. Karen Radstrom

Vienna Some professionals are still surprised. Significant investments in Daimler Truck always had to be approved by the top management. Cutting-edge PowerPoint presentations, short thematic presentations, and expert recommendations were familiar. Only then did the council raise or lower their thumbs.

Over the past two years, things have usually been different at the world’s largest manufacturer of trucks and buses. That’s up to Karin Radström, Head of Core Brand of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. “I’ll get the ball back,” the manager told Handelsblatt. “As a rule, these specialists know best what is the right approach.” You just have to empower them to take responsibility themselves.

Radstrom represents Swabia’s new driving style. It depends on teamwork and great cost control. The combination seems to be working. When the former Scania engineer docked at the start of 2021 as the first woman on the board of directors of Daimler Trucks, the European and Latin American business for which she was responsible was still running at a loss of €232 million.

