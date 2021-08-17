Once the Tokyo Games are over, months wait for President Wolfgang and Change from Donostof to set the course.



By Klaus Dieter Watropa

Wolfgang Wiegert and his Heart Project: The refugee team led by Tegla Loroupe was a highlight at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Weigert

Donostov.Of course, Wolfgang went and changed to Tokyo several times. Just as an employee should be in martial arts which are of special importance in Asia. The president of the German Karate Federation (DKV) wanted Donaustov a German medal. It didn’t happen, but the 67-year-old sees the main purpose of karate being fulfilled at the Olympic presentation of his sport in Tokyo. Because after the Olympics before the Olympics: not for 2024 in Paris, where karate will not be part of the program, but for 2028 in Los Angeles, where he wants karate to be for the second time. “The decision is likely to be made sometime next year,” says Wiegert, who has been practicing karate himself since 1970.

### ######### ######## ######## #### ## ##### ##. „### ##### ### ### ##, ### #### ##### #### ####### ## ####### ##. ### ######## ### ###### ### #### ### “, ###### #######. ###### ######## ###### ######, ## #### ### #### ### ### – ### ######## ######## ########. #### ####### ######### ######, #### ### ########## ### – ## #########, ### ########## ### ##########, ### #### ##### ### ###### ######### ###### ####### #### #######. ### ######## ####### ######## #### #### – ######### ###### ##########.

############# ###### ### ####

#### ### – ########### ##. ###### #### ### ########## ##### ############# #######, # ## ### ############ ###### ###### ######### ### ######### # ############## ####### #####, #### ### #### ##### – ####### ## # ########## ##### ###### ################## ### ####### ######. #. ################. „### ### #### ### ########### ### #####“, #### #######, ### ##### ########### – ###### ### ############## „## ### #### # ### ###### “############. „#### ### ####### ### #### ##### ### ########: ###### ### ### ####################. ### ### ### ##########. ”

#### #### ## ### ##### ######## ######## ####### ###### ## # ##### ####### ###############. „#### ### ### ####, ####### ##### #### ########, ## ### #### ### ############# ########### #####, ### ##### #### ####, ## # ### ######## ##### “, #### #######. #### #### ### #### #### ## ##### ### ######### ####### #### # ######## ### ######## ## ########, ### ## ###### ######### ## ######, ########## ######## „## ### #### ############. #### ## #### #### ## # ## ###### #### ###### #### ## ## ###### ## ### #### ##### – ### ##########.”

### ####### ############ ################ ##### #### ## ### ##################. „### ############### ### #### ##########”, #### ### ##### # ###### ### ######## ### ###### ###### ############, ## # # # ###### ## #### ####, #### ### ### ###### #### ########## ## #### ### ### ####### ## ######## ### ### ####### – #### ## # ## ########## ### „## ##### ### ### ############# #### #### # ######### ##### #### “, #### #######.

#################### ### ####

############ #### ## ### ### ######### ###### – ########## # #####: ### ######## ###### ###### ########. „#### ###### #####, #### ### ##########, ####### ### ### – # ########## ########. ### #### #### ## ########### ## ###### “, #### #######, ### # # ### ####### ##################### ### ## ###### ##### #### ######## – ############### „#### ### ### ######### ####### ## ### ### ### ###.### ###### ### ######## ## #### ### ###### # ############ #### ############, ### ####### ##### – ###### ### ######## – ### # ##### ##### ### ###### ### ###### ###### ##.”

You can find more articles in this section under Regensburg.