Karate fighter and national team player Fabian Flocken from Emden on a trip to Canada

It was a long-cherished dream: karate fighter Fabian Flocken worked in Canada and traveled to the West Coast. Moose and bears along the way are fairly common in this large country.

To read this article, complete one of our offers or sign in as a subscriber. All content on NWZonline and in the NWZ News app will be available to you without restrictions.

Emden – Fabian Flocken from Emden was not only present in nature at work. During his four-month stay in Canada, he traveled across the country in the past few weeks and experienced the pristine nature there as well — including moose and bears on the side of the road. “It was all a dream come true, and I would do it the same way again,” he said five days after his return. As is often the case in life: on the second day in Emden, he returned to everyday life – including karate training at Sportivo.

Flakin was in Canada under the slogan “Work and Travel.” However, finding work was not easy at all. “I only had a certain amount of time available, and that turned a lot of employers away.” He found what he was looking for at Poor Han Nursery in Vancouver. “The company is business and travel oriented.” For the titular man, this meant that he would drive to customers’ homes with the company car and the necessary equipment and then, for example – “basically actually” – mow the lawn there. “But you don’t have much contact with customers; they let you.” During this time, he was only able to travel on weekends.

See also McLaren's problems: only progress with the wind tunnel? Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private Impressions from Canada private





Except for the last five weeks. Then he finished his work and went out again, wanting to try something special. Family were visiting too – a trip to the USA was also included; The border can be reached in less than an hour. The road trip through the Rocky Mountains was a special experience. “The country is so unimaginably large.” On these trips it was like a camping holiday for Flocken. Sometimes he slept in the car. “Some of the campsites are really expensive, and there are designated spots on the side of the road where you can sleep in your car.”

He had to organize karate training himself in Vancouver, where he is currently a national team athlete for national coach Efthymios Karamitsos. “There aren’t as many dojos in Canada as there are in Germany, which is really lucky for us.” Every now and then he would meet locals while training in the park and start talking. “Otherwise, I was kind of living in my German bubble, because there were some people in Vancouver, like Flakken, who used Work and Travel to work and travel around Canada.

But in Canada, he missed the training rhythm he was used to at Emden. “I came back on Saturday and trained at Sportivo on Sunday. But I noticed it right away because it was a completely different pressure.” His goal is clear: since the national team is currently on summer break and training there will not start again until September, he wants to be as fit as he was before. His journey. “It would be great if I could stay in the national team.”

But now he has to apply to study. But not far, family is important to me and of course karate training too. “Of course studying will be a higher priority.” Striking a balance between the two is important to him. He is still open to travel, but he no longer has to fulfill his dream of working in Canada and traveling around, which he lived for four months.