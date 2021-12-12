Kamala Harris: Biden’s second runner-up in the polls

1/7 A Frustrating Start as Vice President: Kamala Harris.

2/7 Currently, only 40% of Americans are satisfied with it.







6/7 With the frontier crisis, Harris took over the task of Sisyphus.

7/7 During a visit to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, she starred in it.

US President Joe Biden (79) is unpopular. But his deputy is less popular. Almost a year into her tenure, approval ratings for Kamala Harris (57) know only one direction: to go down.

Only 40% of Americans are satisfied with Biden’s number two, and more than half reject him. Even Dick Cheney (80), the controversial deputy of George W. Bush, undermined him. A dry newspaper commented: “After less than a year in government, the first black woman in the second highest office in the United States has become less popular than her predecessor, who shot her fellow hunter in the face.”

There is also disharmony in the White House. This was revealed by CNN revelations at the end of November. Journalists have dissected Harris’s “frustrating” beginning as vice president in about 30,000 characters. They report a lack of success, allegations of bullying – and that the Biden team has practically put California democracy in the cold because it hasn’t lived up to its mission.

Biden spokeswoman complains of sexism

The Washington Post followed suit with its own sources, accusing the top Democrat of chaotic conditions in office, a lack of professionalism and a failure of leadership. Four close employees just quit, ten days ago keynote speaker Simone Sanders (32).

what is the reason? On sexism and racism, as Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki (43) explained in a “Politico” interview? Harris’ character? Too high expectations of Biden II? Or the general problems of the Biden government?

Challenging tasks and little experience

Things haven’t been going well for Biden and his team for weeks. Two rebel Democrats torpedoed the infrastructure package, the Democratic-majority governor’s election lost, and inflation hit a 40-year high: In November, the cost of goods and services was 6.8% more than the previous year.

There are several reasons why Harris’ record looks so bad. With the border crisis, for example, Sisyphus took over. Recently, a federal judge in Texas forced the Biden administration to reinstate Trump’s controversial “Stay in Mexico” program, which moves those seeking protection to Mexican cities near the border until their asylum claims are processed.

Nor does Vita Harris help her much. She was a senator for only four years before becoming the vice president. Therefore, it is too weak on the Capitol to explore the mood of legislative proposals and the regulation of the majority. The “political dinosaur” Joe Biden was able to do that as Vice President under Barack Obama (60 years old) because he’s lived in Washington his whole life. And, of course, she could hardly have such a “friendship” with her boss – as a woman 22 years younger than her.

Can Harris change the mood?

Observers applaud Harris’ impressive performance in Paris. and echo them. After all, a vice president should support the president’s agenda — but just not overshadow it.