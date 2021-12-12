World

Kamala Harris: Biden’s second runner-up in the polls

December 12, 2021
Esmond Barker

    A Frustrating Start as Vice President: Kamala Harris.

    Currently, only 40% of Americans are satisfied with it.

    With the frontier crisis, Harris took over the task of Sisyphus.

    During a visit to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, she starred in it.

US President Joe Biden (79) is unpopular. But his deputy is less popular. Almost a year into her tenure, approval ratings for Kamala Harris (57) know only one direction: to go down.

Only 40% of Americans are satisfied with Biden’s number two, and more than half reject him. Even Dick Cheney (80), the controversial deputy of George W. Bush, undermined him. A dry newspaper commented: “After less than a year in government, the first black woman in the second highest office in the United States has become less popular than her predecessor, who shot her fellow hunter in the face.”

