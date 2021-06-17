Kalypso Media is stepping down as publisher of ‘Kick-off 2022’

Last summer Kalypso Media and 2tainment launched their “Kick 2022” Football Manager. Due to the differences, Kalypso is now leaving the publisher role.
The basics in brief
- Launch 2022 was launched last summer with a Kickstarter campaign.
- However, publisher Kalypso Media was unhappy with the development and is now on its way out.
- The rights and responsibility of the game are handed over to the developer 2tainment.
Football fans in the gaming scene They were happy last summer Especially when a successor to “Kick 3” was announced. Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign, development of the “Kick-off 2022” football manager game can be started. However, there are “professional differences” between a developer and a publisher – with consequences.
Kalypso Media Introduces Kick 2022 for Developers
While previous development There were delays that eventually led to disagreements, according to Pixel Magazin. However, both parties involved do not wish to comment on this further. In the end, it came to the point that publisher Kalypso Media left the project altogether.
They are convinced that “Entertainment can deliver a more fluid outcome without our cooperation. That is why we have transferred the licensing rights for this game to 2tainment”, says Kalypso President Simon Hellwig. Meanwhile, 2tainment’s managing director is optimistic about the situation, they respect Kalypso’s decision.
Everyone who supports the project on Kickstarter will receive a free copy of “Kick 3” on GOG as compensation. In the next few weeks, the beta version of Kick-Off 2022 is set to begin in order to advance its development.
