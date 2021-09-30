Juventus wins the first match against Chelsea, Ronaldo replaces Manchester in the last minute

Manchester United – Villarreal 2:1 Cristiano Ronaldo replaces the “Red Devils” with the final whistle. The Portuguese celebrates his important nakedness. 29.09.2021

Juventus won the first match today thanks to a mistaken goal from Chias. In the other matches, Barcelona suffered a bitter defeat and Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United breathe a sigh of relief.

Ronaldo with a last minute goal and another record

Cristiano Ronaldo set the next Champions League record. The professional footballer from Manchester United on Wednesday evening stood 2-1 (0-0) against Villarreal for the 178th time in the highest European championship and crowned his appearance with a winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. He previously shared the record with former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas. After the opening 1:2 defeat to Swiss champions Young Boys Bern and a cut-off goal from Paco Alcacer (53), the record scorer and United came under pressure on the second day of the match. Alex Telles equalized at the start (60), before the pale Ronaldo fired a long-distance shot.

Chisas scored a wrong goal in the second half

In the first match of Group H, Juventus beat Torino 1-0 (0-0) against defending champion Chelsea. Italian European champion Federico Chiesa caught Londoners by surprise seconds after the start of the second half.

Juventus – Chelsea 1: 0 In today’s duel, Juventus won thanks to Federico Chiesa’s goal. However, the Italians had to tremble for victory to the end. 29.09.2021

Barcelona is still in crisis

Barcelona is still in crisis. With the 0:3 (0:1) defeat at Benfica Lisbon, decided by Darwin (3/79 / penalty kick) and Rafa (69), coach Ronald Koeman’s situation has become more and more dangerous. The Catalan team had already lost its first match 3-0 against Bayern Munich, who beat Dynamo Kiev 5-0 (2-0) in the parallel match of Group E, and is also weak in the Spanish League. To make matters worse, Eric Garcia also saw the yellow and red card (87).

Benfica – Barcelona 3: 0 Barcelona doesn't make a good impression in the Champions League either. After the defeat against Bayern Munich, there is nothing to be gained against Benfica either. 29.09.2021

Bavaria celebrates the Peat Festival

After the next double from Robert Lewandowski’s goal machine, Bayern Munich sped towards the round of 16 in the Champions League. The world footballer continued his goal streak in Europe’s top flight on Wednesday in the 5-0 (2-0) match against Dynamo Kiev with a converted penalty kick (12th minute) and after a perfect pass from Thomas Muller (27th place). The Pole had already scored twice in the opening 3-0 match against Barcelona. 25,000 spectators managed to cheer for more goals by Serge Gnabry (68), Leroy Sane (74) and Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting (87) at the Munich circuit.

Bayern Munich – Dynamo Kiev 5-0 Bayern Munich are currently making short work of their opponents. Dynamo Kiev had nothing to ask for, Bayern finished the team 5-0. 29.09.2021

Stephen scored when Wolfsburg won points and Salzburg beat Lille

Wolfsburg – Seville 1: 1 When Wolves equalized, Swiss Renato Steffen stood out with his goal to make the score 1-0. It was not enough to win due to a controversial penalty kick. 29.09.2021

Salzburg – Lille 2-1 Thanks to the 2-1 win over Lille, Red Bull Salzburg could have justified hopes of reaching the last 16 in the Champions League. 29.09.2021

