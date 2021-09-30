Juventus wins the first match against Chelsea, Ronaldo replaces Manchester in the last minute

Juventus won the first match today thanks to a mistaken goal from Chias. In the other matches, Barcelona suffered a bitter defeat and Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United breathe a sigh of relief.
Ronaldo with a last minute goal and another record
Cristiano Ronaldo set the next Champions League record. The professional footballer from Manchester United on Wednesday evening stood 2-1 (0-0) against Villarreal for the 178th time in the highest European championship and crowned his appearance with a winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. He previously shared the record with former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas. After the opening 1:2 defeat to Swiss champions Young Boys Bern and a cut-off goal from Paco Alcacer (53), the record scorer and United came under pressure on the second day of the match. Alex Telles equalized at the start (60), before the pale Ronaldo fired a long-distance shot.
Chisas scored a wrong goal in the second half
In the first match of Group H, Juventus beat Torino 1-0 (0-0) against defending champion Chelsea. Italian European champion Federico Chiesa caught Londoners by surprise seconds after the start of the second half.
Barcelona is still in crisis
Barcelona is still in crisis. With the 0:3 (0:1) defeat at Benfica Lisbon, decided by Darwin (3/79 / penalty kick) and Rafa (69), coach Ronald Koeman’s situation has become more and more dangerous. The Catalan team had already lost its first match 3-0 against Bayern Munich, who beat Dynamo Kiev 5-0 (2-0) in the parallel match of Group E, and is also weak in the Spanish League. To make matters worse, Eric Garcia also saw the yellow and red card (87).
Bavaria celebrates the Peat Festival
After the next double from Robert Lewandowski’s goal machine, Bayern Munich sped towards the round of 16 in the Champions League. The world footballer continued his goal streak in Europe’s top flight on Wednesday in the 5-0 (2-0) match against Dynamo Kiev with a converted penalty kick (12th minute) and after a perfect pass from Thomas Muller (27th place). The Pole had already scored twice in the opening 3-0 match against Barcelona. 25,000 spectators managed to cheer for more goals by Serge Gnabry (68), Leroy Sane (74) and Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting (87) at the Munich circuit.
Stephen scored when Wolfsburg won points and Salzburg beat Lille
