Photo reader astronomy: June 24, 2024 (07:42 UTC)
It was still possible to catch a glimpse of the sun through a hole in the clouds.
Data about the image
|Goal
|Sun borders with rings
|location
|Mühlefeld 1, CH 5015 Erlensbach SO
|time
|24 June 2024 at 07:42 UTC
|camera
|Asy 178 mm
|Telescope/lens
|Lont Solar Systems 60 x 500 mm
|Multiple
|Vixen SXD
|Post processing
|AutoStack 4, RegStacks 6, Photoshop
