Julian Obi, Expo 2022, Frank Flugel Gallery in Nuremberg, September 10 to November 15, 2022, Gütsel Online, OWL live

Julian Obey, Exhibition 2022, Frank Flugel Gallery Nuremberg, from September 10 to November 15, 2022

Nuremberg, August 19, 2022

In September, the Frank Flügel Gallery, which has locations in Nuremberg and Kitzbuehel, displays the work of British artist Julian Opie in the closet on the second floor. Works can be viewed from September 10 to November 15, 2022.

Julian Opie was born in London in 1958 and graduated from Goldsmiths School of Art in 1983, where he was tutored by Michael Craig Martin. Today he lives and works in London.

Opie has held numerous exhibitions in the UK and internationally, including exhibitions at the Kunstverein in Cologne, Hayward Gallery and ICA in London, Lehnbachhaus in Munich, K21 in Düsseldorf, MAK in Vienna, Mito Tower in Japan, CAC in Malaga and IVAM in Valencia, MoCAK in Krakow, Tidehalle in Helsinki and Fosun Foundation in Shanghai, Suwon IPark Museum of Art in Korea, Delhi Triennale, Venice Biennale and Documenta.

He is represented by 12 galleries worldwide and has presented many public projects in cities around the world, notably the Dentsu Building in Tokyo 2002, City Hall Park in New York 2004, Mori Building, Omotesando Hill in Japan 2006, and River Vltava in Prague 2007, Phoenix. USA Art Museum 2007, Dublin City Gallery in Ireland 2008, Seoul Square in South Korea 2009, Regent’s Place in London 2011, Calgary, Canada, The Lindo Wing, St Mary’s Hospital, London, and most recently permanent installations at SMETS in Belgium, PKZ In Zurich, Arendt and Medernach in Luxembourg, Taipei and Taiwan, Tower 535 and Causeway Bay in Hong Kong.

Opie’s work is in many public art collections including the Tate, British Museum, Victoria & Albert, Arts Council, British Council, National Portrait Gallery in London, Museum of Modern Art in New York, ICA in Boston, USA, Essl Collection in Vienna and IVAM In Spain, the Israel Museum in Jerusalem and the Takamatsu City Museum of Art in Japan.

In October, the Barco Museum in Tokyo also displays artworks by the British artist.

