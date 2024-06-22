Julian Nagelsmann can bring on any player against Switzerland

Julian Nagelsmann during German Football Association training in Herzogenaurach on June 22, 2024. All 26 players are available for the national coach for the match against Switzerland. © Picture Allianz/DPA/Federico Gambarini

11:49 AM: ➤ Julian Nagelsmann is spoiled for choice

11:04 am: Arminen’s legend as a mask expert: Mbappe’s trail leads to Bielefeld

10:26 AM: Didier Deschamps must waive Kylian Mbappé

10:17 am: This is why Germany will never play Switzerland in pink again

10:11 am: Ronald Koeman is angry at the VAR decision

➤ Julian Nagelsmann has 26 players available

Julian Nagelsmann They can also field the best possible XI in the final group match at home in the European Championship. The national coach prepares all 26 of his national players for the final training session for the duel with Switzerland on June 23 (9pm/ARD and MagentaTV) in Frankfurt.

However, looking at the round of 16, Nagelsmann will have to consider whether he trusts the same starting XI as in the 5-1 win over Scotland and the 2-0 win over Hungary. Antonio Rudiger , Jonathan got lost , Maximilian Mittelstadt and Robert Andrich have a history and will be banned in the first knockout round if they receive another yellow card. A draw would be enough for Germany to take first place in Group A. (Mr)

More emerging markets news as of June 22:

Bielefeld legend helps France in Mbappe emergency

A global star picks up his cell phone and sends text messages to Bielefeld? Hi Fabi, here Killian ? This was not entirely the case – however, former professional Fabien Clos helped the French national football team and Kylian Mbappe with his indisputable expertise on the subject of face masks.

“It’s funny that I received a request from an acquaintance that the French camp had contacted and asked me if I could pass on the contact where I made my mask at that time,” said the long-time Copa striker of Arminia Bielefeld. T.S. Podcast

He doesn’t know “if the mask was made there, but the contact was transferred.” If the recommended mask maker is indeed selected, “Mbappé can count on the fact that his face will be very well protected in the future.” The only thing Kloss was reluctant to do was give up his mask: “I’ll just wash it quickly first.” (Mr)

Deschamps defends himself against suspicions after abandoning Mbappe

Didier Deschamps did not want to hear about a trick with Kylian Mbappe. “If it had been a decisive match, I might have thought twice about it,” he said. When the favorites for the European Championship title drew 0-0 against the Netherlands, the French national football coach left his star player, top scorer and team captain on the bench after he broke his nose. The Equipe Tricolor team coach confirmed After the match at Leipzig’s European Stadium: “He has bruises. “After everything that happened, I thought it was the best decision.”

Mbappe suffered the injury during the match, which ended in a 1-0 victory over Austria. On 20 June, Deschamps confirmed that everything would be done to ensure Mbappé would be available against the Dutch. In fact, the 25-year-old Real Madrid pro was not one of the players warming up on the bench for a potential substitution. (dpa)

Why do Germany play against Switzerland in white?

A look at the schedule for the last group stage match in Germany is confusing some fans in Switzerland and Germany. This is the match on 23 June (9pm ARD and Magenta TV) according to official UEFA rules.

The reason is the Continental Confederation’s classification system for the preliminary round. Germany was placed at the top of A1. Switzerland ranked fourth in Group A. In the game board dummy, A1-A2 is played first, A3-A4, then A1-A3, A2-A4. But then there is an exchange. The A4 gets the home advantage, so to speak. Otherwise, the Swiss will always officially be the visiting team and will always be at a disadvantage when it comes to choosing the color of their shirts, for example. They are allowed to select the official home team.

As the German Football Association team will visit the country on June 23, they will once again play in their white shirts. Switzerland chose its first red kit. Therefore, Germany’s pink shirt, which is very popular among fans, will not be worn again as was the case in the 2-0 win over Hungary. (dpa)

Ronald Koeman is angry with the refereeing staff

Bond coach Ronald Koeman has no understanding of VAR’s decision in the 0-0 draw in the European Championship group stage match between the Netherlands and France. RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons’ goal in the 69th minute was disallowed by the video referee.

Teammate Denzel Dumfries is said to have tripped France goalkeeper Mike Maignan in an offside position. He was standing next to the goalkeeper when the soccer ball went into the goal. Koeman said: “Personally, I think the goal should have been awarded.”

“The Dumfries position is offside, that’s true, but it doesn’t bother the goalkeeper. That’s why it’s legal,” the former national player said, and was also upset that the decision took so long. “You need five minutes to check it, I don’t understand it. Again: it doesn’t bother the goalkeeper.”

He confirmed that his fellow coach Didier Deschamps believed the decision was correct. The French coach said: “It became clear to me immediately, but I don’t know why it took so long.” (dpa)

Deniz Undav excludes the chocolate bar from participating in the European Championship

National football player Deniz Undav He also maintains a ritual of daily club life before European Championship matches. The Stuttgart striker drinks the energy drink (Red Bull), as he said before the last group stage match against Switzerland.

And to keep himself satisfied, the 27-year-old, who made his European Championship debut in the 2-0 win over Hungary in his current home of Stuttgart, also treated himself to some sweets. “This was my ritual. I feel better there. But I have to say I left the chocolate bars alone before the match,” he said.

He has also adapted a can of Red Bull. “I have only had sugar free for two years. I need it before the match to feel good. If I perform well with the ball, no one can say anything,” Undav said. But Undav also knows: “If things don’t go well, you’ll quickly get criticized.” (dpa)

Poland is the first team out

Immediately following the event, the Polish media complained in clear terms about the imminent exit from the European Championship for Robert Lewandowski’s team. The popular newspaper Fact wrote: “The end of hope.” The sports newspaper “Przeglad Sportoy” said: “The Polish national team missed its last chance of 1%.”

After their 3-1 defeat to Austria in Berlin, the team had little chance of reaching the round of 16. Then a goalless draw between France and the Netherlands sealed their fate.

“Whoever comes in last place is eliminated first,” the goal.pl portal wrote, referring to the fact that the team qualified for the tournament only through the qualifiers and is now the first team to exit. (dpa)

