JuJu Smith-Schuster dances on the Bengals logo, despite backlash, and is then dug by Vonn Bell during the match

Jojo Smith Shuster I was criticized after dancing on Invoices‘Logo before SteelersWeek 14 loss in Buffalo. Cornback Bills Jordan Boyer He said seeing the future of Pittsburgh dancing on his team crest gave his teammates Add motivation to beat the Steelers.

Despite the national backlash after last Sunday’s actions, Smith Shuster danced on Bengals‘Logo before Monday’s game in Cincinnati. The Steelers, losing twice in a row after starting 11-0, need to beat the Bengalis to claim their first North Asia title since 2017.

Salama Bengals Von BellAnd the Who took the exception To the pre-match routine of Smith-Schuster, we were forced into confusion after Smith Shuster was injured on a crossing road at the end of the first quarter.

Smith-Schuster’s actions before the Monday night match shouldn’t be a surprise. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin disagreed with the narrative that Smith Shuster ‘s actions before the game last Sunday contributed to the Steelers’ 26-15 loss.

Tomlin said: “I doubt, knowing the group that coaches this team, Sean McDermott, I’m sure they were excited in every appropriate way, and that has little significance in terms of how that match was played.”

Tomlin instead pointed to the Steelers’ worrying rise in declines as one of the major contributors to Pittsburgh’s first two losses this season. Tomlin also hopes that Pittsburgh’s fast-paced game will confirm itself Monday night after the Steelers have only pushed 68, 21 and 47 yards in their last three matches.

“Our focus there hasn’t changed,” Tomlin said of his team’s desire to improve the running game. “It has been several weeks of focus there and we will continue to work. We haven’t necessarily seen the fruits of this work yet, and some of that can be traced back to some of the short weeks we spent.”

Steelers would be without James ConnerWho deals with a quad injury. Replace it in the second year in a row Penny Snell, Who lunge 98 yards at 21 holds in Pittsburgh’s 2019 12th Week win over Bengals.