Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Evan Lamm in Hong Kong

Hong Kong – Joshua Wong, a prominent pro-democracy figure, was sentenced to 13 and a half months in prison, while fellow activist Agnes Chow received 10 months over a protest in Hong Kong last year, in the latest blow to political opposition in the Chinese city.

Evan Lam, the third member of their dissolved political group, Demosto, was sentenced to seven months in prison. While awaiting the verdict, the three were subsequently jailed last week Plead guilty to unauthorized assembly charges during a demonstration in June 2019When thousands of people gathered outside the police headquarters in the early days of the mass protest that swept through the city. They faced up to three years in prison.

The Democratic Party was dissolved shortly after China imposed a far-reaching national security law on Hong Kong this summer. Authorities have since carried out an increasingly aggressive crackdown on dissidents, arresting activists, journalists and politicians. Four MPs were removed from their posts last month. This led to the mass resignation of the pro-democracy camp from the local legislature.

Mr Wong, 24, became a driving force in massive protests against restrictions on direct elections in 2014, in what was known as the Umbrella Movement. Mrs. Chow, 23 years old, who has been summoned Mulan from the Hong Kong Democracy MovementShe has a wide following in Japan thanks to her Japanese language skills.