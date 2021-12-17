World

Jordan on the list of Covid 19 countries at risk from Monday

December 17, 2021
Esmond Barker

    SEM will put Jordan on its Covid-19 risk list from Monday.

    The Omikron variant is gaining momentum in the country.

    Serbia is also on the SEM risk list.

Jordan is a country at risk of Covid-19 as of Monday. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has put the Middle Eastern country on the list of countries at risk, the federal government announced on Twitter on Friday. From next week, entry will only be possible to a limited extent.

Entry is prohibited from high-risk countries for foreigners who wish to enter Switzerland for a short stay without proof of recognized vaccination. Entry from all countries is possible for Swiss citizens and persons with a residence permit.

