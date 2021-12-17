Jordan on the list of Covid 19 countries at risk from Monday

Jordan is a country at risk of Covid-19 as of Monday. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has put the Middle Eastern country on the list of countries at risk, the federal government announced on Twitter on Friday. From next week, entry will only be possible to a limited extent.
Entry is prohibited from high-risk countries for foreigners who wish to enter Switzerland for a short stay without proof of recognized vaccination. Entry from all countries is possible for Swiss citizens and persons with a residence permit.
So are Albania, Serbia and Japan
African countries Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are already on the SEM’s list of countries at risk for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Entry restrictions also apply to Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Japan and Serbia.
The SEM list is different from the list of countries with virus variants of concern for the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG), and is currently empty. The SEM list deals with the question of which country a person without a Swiss passport is allowed to enter Switzerland from. People with a valid Swiss passport or residence permit are allowed to enter Switzerland from any country. (gif)
