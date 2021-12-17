Jordan on the list of Covid 19 countries at risk from Monday

1/6 SEM will put Jordan on its Covid-19 risk list from Monday.

Jordan is a country at risk of Covid-19 as of Monday. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has put the Middle Eastern country on the list of countries at risk, the federal government announced on Twitter on Friday. From next week, entry will only be possible to a limited extent.

Entry is prohibited from high-risk countries for foreigners who wish to enter Switzerland for a short stay without proof of recognized vaccination. Entry from all countries is possible for Swiss citizens and persons with a residence permit.

So are Albania, Serbia and Japan

African countries Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa are already on the SEM’s list of countries at risk for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Entry restrictions also apply to Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Japan and Serbia.