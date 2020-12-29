Jonathan Toes of the Chicago Black Hawks has fallen ill indefinitely

Captain of the Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toyoes He came out indefinitely dealing with an undisclosed illness.

“This season, I have been suffering from symptoms that made me feel fatigued and lethargic,” Toyoz said in a statement issued by the team. “I work with the doctors so that I can better understand my condition.

“Until I can restore my health to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not join Blackhawks for Training Camp. I do not have a schedule for when to join the team. I am very disappointed, but it will not be fair to myself or my teammates.” In the team, I can try to play in my current state. “

Toyoz thanked the Black Hawks training staff, front office and the property for their understanding and then addressed the crowd.

“For the Black Hawks fans, I will continue to do everything in my power to get back on the ice and play the game I love for the team I love,” he said. “I will not make any further comments at this time and ask everyone to respect my privacy because I am focused on my health and recovery.”

Toews’ problem is the latest blow to a team that was already in the midst of a rebuilding project but lost two young players who were supposed to be a big part of that. Now it is missing one of its veteran stars.

Toews was the first line center for three Stanley Cup winners in Chicago. The 32-year-old scored 60 points in 70 matches last season. He earned at least 50 points every season with the exception of one in his 13-year career and had the best 81 points in 2019-20.

On Monday, the Black Hawks announced that it was their former No. 3 pick Kirby Dash You will miss four to five months After breaking his wrist Playing for Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He underwent surgery.

straight ahead Alex Nylander He injured his knee in qualifying last season and underwent surgery after feeling uncomfortable skiing before that season. Will be out for four to six months.

Toews, along with his cup mates Patrick KaneAnd the Duncan Keith And the Brent Seabrook, Has been relied upon to guide the younger squad players. However, Seabrook is getting rid of its health issues. He missed most of last season and had surgery on both hips and right shoulder.

The Black Hawks would be completely different even without the injuries. Cup-winning goalkeeper Corey Crawford It was not re-signed abroad. Instead, the Black Hawks are giving young goalkeepers a chance Colin DeliaAnd the Malcolm Soban And the Kevin Lankinen. Also, the team traded forward Brandon Saad To the avalanche of the young defense man Nikita Zadorov.

Chicago finished last in the top flight last season, but were in the playoffs under revised COVID-19 rules. Black Hawk upset the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, with Toyoz leading the team by seven points in four matches. Chicago was then eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in five matches.