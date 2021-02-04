Joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers on the military coup in Myanmar (03.02.

“We, the foreign ministers of the G7 – Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States – and the High Representative of the European Union, together condemn the military coup in Myanmar.

We are extremely concerned about the arrest of political leaders and civil society activists, including State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and the measures taken against the media. We call on the army to end the state of emergency immediately, return power to the hands of the democratically elected government, release all unjustly detained persons, and respect human rights and the rule of law. The results of the November elections and the formation of the parliament must be respected as soon as possible.

The restrictions imposed by the military on information channels are deeply troubling. Civilians, including civil society and the media, shall not be subjected to reprisals in any form. We also call for unimpeded humanitarian access so that the most vulnerable groups can receive support.

The G7 foreign ministers recall their statement issued in 2019, in which we reaffirmed our support for the process of democratic transition in Myanmar, for peace and accountability for human rights violations and abuses.

We stand with the people of Myanmar, who seek a democratic future. “