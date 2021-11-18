Joint statement by the Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain

The Defense Ministers of Ukraine and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement on the situation on the border with the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

A joint statement by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov and British Defense Minister Ben Wallace confirmed that a bilateral framework agreement was signed in London last week which are “joint projects for the development of the Ukrainian naval forces in accordance with the agreements reached in June”. Memorandum between Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the Industrial Confederation of the United Kingdom on cooperation to enhance the naval capabilities of Ukraine)”.

The Kiev meeting was “another stage in bilateral cooperation to improve Ukraine’s defense capabilities and develop mutual consensus.

Our governments do not wish to be hostile or to strategically corner or undermine the Russian Federation in any way. We are concerned about Russia’s build-up and activities on the border with Ukraine. The national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are unconditional.

Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will continue its unwavering dedication to helping Ukraine.

Our support is unwavering and together we will remain vigil and united in defending our common values ​​and freedoms.”

As reported by Ukrinform, since a delegation from the British Ministry of Defense, led by Ben Wallace, arrived in Ukraine on November 16 for a working visit.

Wallace met in particular with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

