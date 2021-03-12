Joint Declaration issued by the Governments of Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America regarding the Houthi attacks (21/03/11)

We, the governments of Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America condemn the continued Houthi attack on the Yemeni city of Marib and the dangerous escalation of attacks against Saudi Arabia that the Houthis are launching. Which they recognized. Their attacks on Marib exacerbate an already tragic humanitarian crisis.

Our renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, with which we support the UN Special Envoy with the help of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and the international community, is the best way to end this war. We urge the Houthis to seize this opportunity to bring peace and end the ongoing escalation.

We reaffirm our commitment to the security and integrity of the Saudi Arabian territories and the restoration of stability and tranquility along the Saudi / Yemeni border. We reaffirm our strong support for a swift solution to the Yemeni conflict that will provide the region with much-needed stability and directly benefit the Yemeni people.

Those: Ministry of Foreign Affairs