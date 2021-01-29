Joint Declaration by France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States on Libya (21/01/21)

The governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States welcome the agreement of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) on an electoral mechanism for the interim government that will lead Libya to the national elections on December 24, 2021. This is an important step towards Libyan unity. The Libyan Democratic Front’s decision affirms the clear demands of the Libyan people to change the status quo. We encourage all Libyan parties to quickly and constructively complete a unified, inclusive government formation process through the LPDF. As a participant in the Berlin Libya Conference process and as an international partner for Libya, we will fully support LPDF efforts.

We also welcome the appointment of Jan Kubiš as the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Libya, as well as the appointment of Raisidon Zininga as Coordinator for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya and Georgette Gagnon as Resident and Human Rights Coordinator. We will fully support all three in their important jobs. We would like to thank Acting UN Special Envoy Stephanie Williams once again for continuing to reliably direct the UN mediation process until Jan Kubis takes office.

One year after the Berlin Conference in Libya, we stress the important role of the international community in supporting a political solution in Libya. We remind our partners and members of the Berlin Process once again to respect the commitments we all made at the summit meeting a year ago, which were endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2510. In particular, we must continue to support the ceasefire, ensure full compliance with the arms embargo, and end harmful interference. From the outside that undermines the desire of all Libyans to restore their sovereignty and a free and peaceful development of their future through national elections. It is imperative that all Libyan and international actors support steps towards the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Libya signed on 23 October last year, including the immediate opening of the coastal road and the withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries.