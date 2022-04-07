Johnson opposed the treatment of transgender people and women equally

Johnson said it is biologically common knowledge that men and women should not compete in sports. The case of cycling in Great Britain sparked a controversy.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken out against the treatment of transgender people and women, for example in sports. Image: dpa

D.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken out against the treatment of transgender people and women equally in public life. “I do not think biologically male people should participate in women’s sports,” Johnson said Wednesday at a hospital in a small town north of London. He added, “Maybe this is a controversial issue, but to me it seems fair.”

He believes women should have a break for themselves, Johnson continued. He cited hospitals, prisons and changing rooms as examples. He stressed that it does not mean that he does not have much sympathy for people who want to change gender. “It is imperative that we give maximum love and support to the people to make these decisions,” the Prime Minister said. However, these are complex problems that cannot be easily solved.

The report comes just days after a transgender British track cyclist was banned from competing in the UK by his sport’s international executive committee. Emily Bridges, 21, began hormone therapy last year and was granted permission to participate by her British FA. The case sparked controversy in the UK.