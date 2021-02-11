science

John Lawson: The False Explorer

February 11, 2021
Faye Stephens

Loud cries woke the campaign from sleep. It was October 28, 1872 in the early morning. Captain John Lawson, explorer and brave expedition leader, immediately stood on his feet and fell in front of his tent. The Australian Bailey awakened the forces – a tiger snuck into the camp, caught the porter Abu and dragged him into the woods. Lawson picked up his rifle and chased the predator on top of his crew. Shortly after that they found Abu. Fortunately, he had only suffered a shoulder injury, but he was unharmed. A local resident said anxiously that he hit the tiger with his free hand until he let go.

