John Bercow moves to the Labor Party – Politics

During his time as Speaker of the British House of Commons, John Bercow became a sort of political pop star due to his signature calls “The Order” and his eye-catching connections. So what he has just announced is making headlines not only in Great Britain. He said in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, that he is no longer part of the Conservative Conservative Party, on Saturday Foreman. Furthermore, he joined the Labor Party a few weeks ago.

He said he believed the Conservative Party was “reactionary, populist, patriotic and sometimes xenophobic”. He advocates equality, social justice and universality, and this is possible only for him in the Labor Party: “I have come to the conclusion that this government must be replaced.”

Bercow also dealt directly with Boris Johnson. The prime minister is a “successful fighter, but a miserable prime minister” has no vision of a more just society.

Even during the long fight for Brexit, his fellow Conservatives were repeatedly angry with John Bercow. Even if he should have been independent as a speaker, the self-confident and eloquent politician has emerged as a critic of Brexit.

Bercow joined the Conservative Party when he was 17 and was then part of the right wing.

As Speaker of the House of Commons, Bercow resigned in 2019 after ten years in the position. The Conservative Party had previously announced that they would present an internal opponent against Bercow in the early elections – which would have been a violation of internal party rules. Berko expected it.