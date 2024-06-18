Joe Biden supposedly froze on stage – and that’s behind the video

– Is Biden freezing here on stage? Video causing a stir The presidential elections in the United States are approaching, and the tone is intensifying. This can also be seen in a recent photo of Joe Biden.

Is US President Joe Biden up to his job? There are videos circulating on social media that question this. The scene appears to show the 81-year-old frozen as he left the stage during a charity concert in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“Biden froze again last night and had to be escorted out by Obama,” says a post on X, which had received about 22,000 likes and been shared 5,600 times by Monday. “Is that normal?”

Biden’s rival, former President Donald Trump, also shared the video on his social media platform Truth Social and asked: “Do you really want this guy to be your president?”

It is the latest in a series of clips filmed at public events, some of which have been edited to suggest that Biden is too mentally and physically weak for a senior position in the White House. What is this new video?

Claim: Biden froze on stage during a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and had to be escorted away by his predecessor Barack Obama, who was also in attendance.

the facts: Biden paused amid cheers and applause from the audience when he left the stage alongside Obama after a conversation moderated by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. Other footage from the event, obtained by the Associated Press, shows the president standing next to Obama as he waves to the crowd, points to his predecessor, applauds and gives a thumbs up. Biden then stands still for about seven seconds and looks at the crowd. It starts moving again when Obama briefly touches his arm and places his hand on his back. Then they both leave the stage.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates described the scene in question as a moment where Biden “looks at the applauding crowd for a few seconds.” James Singer, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, called the negative images a distraction tactic by those who are “so afraid of losing to Joe Biden that they will make up anything to distract from the fact that their presidential nominee, Donald Trump, has been convicted of 34 criminal charges.” . Sexual assault is responsible, he committed financial fraud and only cares about himself.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that sequences of public appearances that were edited to make Biden appear weak or confused are “cheap fake videos” that were “produced in bad faith.”

Kimmel’s spokesman, Louis Kaye, called the allegations circulating online “nonsense.” “Those in the front row were screaming at him, and President Biden was trying to hear them,” he wrote in an email to the AP. “that simple.”

According to Biden’s team, the fundraiser raised a record amount of more than $30 million. Entertainment greats such as George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand appeared on stage. During their interview with Kimmel, both Biden and Obama stressed the need to prevent another Trump presidency.

