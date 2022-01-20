World

Joe Biden confirms: “Kamala Harris will compete with me in 2024”

January 20, 2022
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    Kamala Harris will run with Joe Biden.

  • 2/5

    If Joe Biden is re-elected in 2024, she will become his second runner-up again.

  • 4/5

    Joe Biden confirmed at a press conference that Kamala Harris will run again alongside him in the 2024 election campaign.

  • 5/5

    “You’ll be my candidate,” Biden says.

US President Joe Biden, 79, will run again in 2024. He now also confirms that the Vice President at his side, Kamala Harris, 57, will run with him in three years. Surprise – at least when you look at the Harris Poll numbers. Since taking office, the vice president has lost tremendous support.

However, at a news conference marking his first year in office, Biden answered clearly when asked if he was satisfied with the work of Vice President Kamala Harris — and whether she would be his nominee in 2024.

See also  Criminal Complaint Against Counselor Curtis - “The accused Federal Chancellor would be truly unique” - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *