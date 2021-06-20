Joe and Jill Biden mourn deceased German Shepherd champion at the White House

Matt Joe Bidens (78) German Shepherd Champion. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you all today that our beloved German Shepherd hero passed away peacefully at home,” the US President and his wife, Jill, announced in Washington on Saturday. Champ has been a “constant companion” and “valuable” to the family for 13 years. The whole family “loved him so much”.
The Bidens explained that Champ always loved curling up by the fireplace in the evenings, keeping Bidens on dates and sunbathing on the White House lawn. In his younger years, he also loved running behind golf balls and playing catch-up with Biden’s grandchildren.
Biden reported that “even as Champ’s strength waned in the last months of his life, he would wake up as soon as we walked into a room, always wagging his tail and snuggling until his ears were scratched or his stomach was petted.” “He wanted to be wherever we were, and everything was instantly better when he was with us.”
“I will always miss him”
“He was with us on our happiest moments and our saddest days,” Biden recalls. “We love our sweet, kind boy and will always miss him.”
Joe and Jill Biden, 70, along with Champ, also brought the youngest German Shepherd to the White House in January. However, the three-year-old major had difficulties getting used to it. After aggressive behavior and at least one bite on an employee, he was sent to special dog training. But now he’s back in the White House. (AFP)
Publication date: 06/19/2021, 11:07 p.m.
Last update: June 19, 2021 at 11:15 pm
