Joe and Jill Biden mourn deceased German Shepherd champion at the White House

imago صور pictures 1/5 The late German Shepherd, beloved by US President Joe Biden, was also at home in the Oval Office.

imago صور pictures 2/5 Biden is here recently with two of his patrons, Champ (left) and Major.

imago صور pictures 3/5 According to Biden, the whole family loved Champ “very much and dearly.”

Saul Loeb 4/5 Jill Biden with Champ in 2012 when her husband was Vice President of the United States.

Keystone 5/5 Champ, enjoying a dip in the sun on the White House lawn.

Matt Joe Bidens (78) German Shepherd Champion. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you all today that our beloved German Shepherd hero passed away peacefully at home,” the US President and his wife, Jill, announced in Washington on Saturday. Champ has been a “constant companion” and “valuable” to the family for 13 years. The whole family “loved him so much”.

The Bidens explained that Champ always loved curling up by the fireplace in the evenings, keeping Bidens on dates and sunbathing on the White House lawn. In his younger years, he also loved running behind golf balls and playing catch-up with Biden’s grandchildren.

Biden reported that “even as Champ’s strength waned in the last months of his life, he would wake up as soon as we walked into a room, always wagging his tail and snuggling until his ears were scratched or his stomach was petted.” “He wanted to be wherever we were, and everything was instantly better when he was with us.”

“I will always miss him”

“He was with us on our happiest moments and our saddest days,” Biden recalls. “We love our sweet, kind boy and will always miss him.”