Joe and Jill Biden mourn deceased German Shepherd champion at the White House

June 20, 2021
Esmond Barker
    The late German Shepherd, beloved by US President Joe Biden, was also at home in the Oval Office.

    Biden is here recently with two of his patrons, Champ (left) and Major.

    According to Biden, the whole family loved Champ “very much and dearly.”

    Jill Biden with Champ in 2012 when her husband was Vice President of the United States.

    Champ, enjoying a dip in the sun on the White House lawn.

Matt Joe Bidens (78) German Shepherd Champion. “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you all today that our beloved German Shepherd hero passed away peacefully at home,” the US President and his wife, Jill, announced in Washington on Saturday. Champ has been a “constant companion” and “valuable” to the family for 13 years. The whole family “loved him so much”.

The Bidens explained that Champ always loved curling up by the fireplace in the evenings, keeping Bidens on dates and sunbathing on the White House lawn. In his younger years, he also loved running behind golf balls and playing catch-up with Biden’s grandchildren.

